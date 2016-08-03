版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 05:27 BJT

BRIEF-Continental Building Products announces plans to refinance debt

Aug 4 Continental Building Products Inc

* Continental building products announces plans to refinance debt

* If arranged, deal to refinance $272 million first lien outstanding and revolver which currently has no amounts drawn on it Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐