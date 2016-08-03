版本:
BRIEF-Schweitzer-Mauduit Q2 adjusted earnings per share from cont ops $0.93

Aug 3 Schweitzer-mauduit International Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $0.85 from continuing operations

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations $0.93

* Says second quarter net sales of $217.3 million increased 19.5% versus the prior year quarter

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.82, revenue view $209.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

