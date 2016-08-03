BRIEF-Schweitzer-Mauduit Q2 adjusted earnings per share from cont ops $0.93

UPDATE 1-Facebook moves to head off tougher regulation in Germany
* COO Sandberg says Facebook takes responsibility -Bild (Adds comments from Facebook COO Sandberg)
Aug 3 Schweitzer-mauduit International Inc
* Q2 earnings per share $0.85 from continuing operations
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations $0.93
* Says second quarter net sales of $217.3 million increased 19.5% versus the prior year quarter
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.82, revenue view $209.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* COO Sandberg says Facebook takes responsibility -Bild (Adds comments from Facebook COO Sandberg)
* Mercedes overtakes Audi to become top premium seller (Adds ACEA quote)
TEL AVIV, Jan 17 The partners involved in Israel's giant Leviathan natural gas field said on Tuesday they have entered talks to supply 14.8 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas over 17 years to Edeltech, an Israeli private power provider.