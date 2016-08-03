版本:
BRIEF-Karsten Energy: Provides update on proposed business combination with Heart Force Medical Inc

Aug 3 Karsten Energy Corp

* Karsten has agreed to continue to work with HFM while it transitions its business plans

* Karsten Energy Corp. provides update on proposed business combination with Heart Force Medical Inc.

* Both parties have therefore agreed to extend deadline for executing a definitive agreement to September 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

