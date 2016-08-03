版本:
BRIEF-Support.com applies to transfer to Nasdaq Capital Market

Aug 3 Support.Com Inc

* Applied to transfer from the Nasdaq Global Select Market to the Nasdaq Capital Market

* Requested an additional 180-day grace period to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

