BRIEF-Support.com applies to transfer to Nasdaq Capital Market

UPDATE 1-Facebook moves to head off tougher regulation in Germany
* COO Sandberg says Facebook takes responsibility -Bild (Adds comments from Facebook COO Sandberg)
Aug 3 Support.Com Inc
* Applied to transfer from the Nasdaq Global Select Market to the Nasdaq Capital Market
* Requested an additional 180-day grace period to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* COO Sandberg says Facebook takes responsibility -Bild (Adds comments from Facebook COO Sandberg)
* Mercedes overtakes Audi to become top premium seller (Adds ACEA quote)
TEL AVIV, Jan 17 The partners involved in Israel's giant Leviathan natural gas field said on Tuesday they have entered talks to supply 14.8 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas over 17 years to Edeltech, an Israeli private power provider.