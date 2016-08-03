版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 06:22 BJT

BRIEF-Ocera Therapeutics qtrly loss per share $0.33

Aug 3 Ocera Therapeutics Inc :

* Qtrly loss per share $0.33

* Says updates its previous guidance and expects net use of cash for 2016 to be between $22 million and $26 million

* Says reiterates its expectation that it will have sufficient cash to fund operations into q4 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐