版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 06:10 BJT

BRIEF-Advanced Disposal Services Inc says CPPIB has completed a $280 million investment in series b preferred units of star atlantic waste holdings II, LP

Aug 4 Advanced Disposal

* Advanced Disposal Services Inc says CPPIB has completed a $280 million investment in series b preferred units of star atlantic waste holdings II, LP

* Star atlantic waste holdings is investment partnership sponsored by highstar capitalm principal owner of advanced disposal services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐