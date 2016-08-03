BRIEF-Advanced Disposal Services Inc says CPPIB has completed a $280 million investment in series b preferred units of star atlantic waste holdings II, LP

UPDATE 1-Facebook moves to head off tougher regulation in Germany
* COO Sandberg says Facebook takes responsibility -Bild (Adds comments from Facebook COO Sandberg)
Aug 4 Advanced Disposal
* Advanced Disposal Services Inc says CPPIB has completed a $280 million investment in series b preferred units of star atlantic waste holdings II, LP
* Star atlantic waste holdings is investment partnership sponsored by highstar capitalm principal owner of advanced disposal services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* COO Sandberg says Facebook takes responsibility -Bild (Adds comments from Facebook COO Sandberg)
* Mercedes overtakes Audi to become top premium seller (Adds ACEA quote)
TEL AVIV, Jan 17 The partners involved in Israel's giant Leviathan natural gas field said on Tuesday they have entered talks to supply 14.8 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas over 17 years to Edeltech, an Israeli private power provider.