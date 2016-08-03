版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 06:34 BJT

BRIEF-True North Commercial REIT Q2 rev rises 8.7 pct

Aug 3 True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust

* Q2 revenue rose 8.7 percent to c$9.7 million

* Qtrly diluted ffo per unit $0.16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐