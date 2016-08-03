NFL Network, Dish reach new carriage deal, ending fee dispute

UPDATE 1-Facebook moves to head off tougher regulation in Germany
* COO Sandberg says Facebook takes responsibility -Bild (Adds comments from Facebook COO Sandberg)
NEW YORK Aug 3 Satellite TV operator Dish Network Corp said on Wednesday that it has struck a new carriage agreement with the National Football League's NFL Network and NFL Redzone channels, ending a disagreement over distribution fees.
Dish has restored NFL Network and NFL Redzone on its satellite-TV service, it said in a statement. Both channels will be added to its online video service Sling TV in time for NFL season, it said. (Reporting by Malathi Nayak)
* COO Sandberg says Facebook takes responsibility -Bild (Adds comments from Facebook COO Sandberg)
* Mercedes overtakes Audi to become top premium seller (Adds ACEA quote)
TEL AVIV, Jan 17 The partners involved in Israel's giant Leviathan natural gas field said on Tuesday they have entered talks to supply 14.8 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas over 17 years to Edeltech, an Israeli private power provider.