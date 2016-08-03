NFL Network, Dish reach new carriage deal, ending fee dispute

NEW YORK Aug 3 Satellite TV operator Dish Network Corp said on Wednesday that it has struck a new carriage agreement with the National Football League's NFL Network and NFL Redzone channels, ending a disagreement over distribution fees.

Dish has restored NFL Network and NFL Redzone on its satellite-TV service, it said in a statement. Both channels will be added to its online video service Sling TV in time for NFL season, it said. (Reporting by Malathi Nayak)