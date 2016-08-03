版本:
BRIEF-Landmark Infrastructure Partner says pricing of public offering of series B preferred units

Aug 3 Landmark Infrastructure Partners Lp

* Landmark infrastructure partners lp announces pricing of public offering of series b preferred units

* Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP priced of 1.6 mln of series B cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred units for $25/series b preferred unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

