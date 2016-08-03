版本:
2016年 8月 4日

BRIEF-Gear Energy Ltd. reports Q2 shr loss $0.08

Aug 3 Gear Energy Ltd says -

* Gear Energy Ltd. announces Q2 2016 operating results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.08

* Sees FY16 annual production of 5,250 boepd

* Qtrly total production 4,536 boe/d versus 5,632 boe/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

