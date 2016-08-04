版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 08:52 BJT

BRIEF-Astellas to transfer U.S. manufacturing unit to Avara

Aug 3 Astellas Pharma Inc

* Astellas announces transfer of U.S. manufacturing subsidiary to Avara

* Under terms of transaction, APT employees will remain employed at site

* Astellas Pharma Technologies, Inc. will be renamed Avara Pharmaceutical Technologies, Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐