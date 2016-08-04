BRIEF-Tengram Capital Partners to acquire majority interest of Algenist

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Terravia Holdings Inc
* Tengram capital partners to acquire majority interest of prestige skincare brand algenist and announces broader beauty and personal care partnership with terravia
* Says upon close of transaction, terravia will retain an ownership interest in algenist of approximately 20%
* To contribute significant capital to business to accelerate broader commercialization. At close, terravia will receive approximately $20 million
* Says upon close of transaction, terravia to continue to supply active ingredients formulated in algenist product line
* Says terravia's board of directors has approved transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer