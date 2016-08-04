BRIEF-Schweiter Technologies H1 net revenues up 16 pct to CHF 501.3 mln

BRIEF-Sonova says intends to sell two non-core retail assets to Amplifon
* Sonova intends to sell two non-core retail assets to Amplifon
Aug 4 Schweiter Technologies AG :
* H1 net revenues up 16 percent to 501.3 million Swiss francs ($515.53 million), EBIT up 53 percent to 48.2 million francs, net profit up 85 percent to 34.5 million francs
* Further improvement of results in second half is expected Source text - bit.ly/2azkXi3 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9724 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Sonova intends to sell two non-core retail assets to Amplifon
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Global chief executives are more confident about the economy and the near-term prospects for their companies than they were a year ago, although the impact of recent political upheavals tops their list of longer-term concerns.
DAVOS, Jan 16 UBS has a degree of flexibility if its UK outpost looks set to lose its ability to operate across the European Union once Britain leaves the bloc, Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Monday.