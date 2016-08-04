版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 12:40 BJT

BRIEF-Schweiter Technologies H1 net revenues up 16 pct to CHF 501.3 mln

Aug 4 Schweiter Technologies AG :

* H1 net revenues up 16 percent to 501.3 million Swiss francs ($515.53 million), EBIT up 53 percent to 48.2 million francs, net profit up 85 percent to 34.5 million francs

* Further improvement of results in second half is expected Source text - bit.ly/2azkXi3 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9724 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

