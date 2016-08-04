版本:
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四

BRIEF-Inficon Holding Q2 sales up 9.9 pct at $75.5 mln, outlook confirmed

Aug 4 Inficon Holding AG :

* Operating income for Q2 picked up by 30.8 percent to $11.8 million or 15.6 percent of sales

* Sales of $75.5 million for Q2 of 2016, up 9.9 percent yoy

* Confirms FY 2016 outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

