中国
2016年 8月 4日

BRIEF-Pax Anlage H1 profit 0.6 million Swiss francs

Aug 4 Pax Anlage AG :

* Half-year profit of around 0.6 million Swiss francs ($617,030.03) (2015: 12.7 million francs) Source text - bit.ly/2aTTVnL Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9724 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

