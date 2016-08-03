版本:
BRIEF-Hillenbrand sees 2016 adj earnings per share $1.98-$2.05

Aug 3 Hillenbrand Inc

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.48

* Q3 revenue fell 7 percent to $371 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.52, revenue view $406.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.98 to $2.05

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.53

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

