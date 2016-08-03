版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日

BRIEF-Schmitt Industries says listed for sale one of its parcels of property

Aug 3 Schmitt Industries Inc

* Has listed for sale one of its parcels of property located at 2765 nw nicolai in portland, oregon Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2aR7Tqf) Further company coverage:

