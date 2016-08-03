版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 06:22 BJT

BRIEF-WSFS Financial announces deal with Powdermill Financial Solutions

Aug 3 WSFS Financial Corp

* Powdermill Financial will be a subsidiary of WSFS Financial and members of Powdermill team will become WSFS associates

* Deal will be immediately accretive to eps and roa

* Company will continue to operate as Powdermill Financial Solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

