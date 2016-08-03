版本:
中国
2016年 8月 4日

BRIEF-Allied Properties REIT buying properties in Toronto for $101 mln

Aug 3 Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

* Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust says has entered into agreements to acquire properties in Toronto for $101 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

