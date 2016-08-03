版本:
BRIEF-Murphy Oil cuts quarterly cash dividend

Aug 3 Murphy Oil Corp

* Decision to reduce dividend was "based on lack of a sustained recovery in commodity prices"

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share

* New dividend represents approximately a 29 percent reduction from previous quarterly level of $0.35 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

