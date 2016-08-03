版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 06:06 BJT

BRIEF-Legacy Reserves LP posts qtrly production of 44,615 boe/d

Aug 3 Legacy Reserves LP

* Legacy Reserves LP qtrly production of 44,615 boe/d, a 2 pct reduction compared to both Q1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐