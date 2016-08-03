BRIEF-Vectren Corporation reports Q2 earnings per share $0.39

Aug 3 Vectren Corp

* Vectren Corporation reports Q2 2016 results; affirms consolidated guidance range

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.39

* Revised 2016 nonutility group earnings expectation, including corporate and other, to be within a range of $0.40 to $0.45 per share

* "Q2 was a challenge for that part of our business, and we expect those challenges to continue throughout 2016"

* Revised 2016 utility group earnings expectation to be within a range of $2.05 to $2.10 per share

* Qtrly total operating revenues $533.7 million versus $551.0 million

* Q2 revenue view $517.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: