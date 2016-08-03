BRIEF-Vectren Corporation reports Q2 earnings per share $0.39

UPDATE 1-Facebook moves to head off tougher regulation in Germany
* COO Sandberg says Facebook takes responsibility -Bild (Adds comments from Facebook COO Sandberg)
Aug 3 Vectren Corp
* Vectren Corporation reports Q2 2016 results; affirms consolidated guidance range
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.39
* Revised 2016 nonutility group earnings expectation, including corporate and other, to be within a range of $0.40 to $0.45 per share
* "Q2 was a challenge for that part of our business, and we expect those challenges to continue throughout 2016"
* Revised 2016 utility group earnings expectation to be within a range of $2.05 to $2.10 per share
* Qtrly total operating revenues $533.7 million versus $551.0 million
* Q2 revenue view $517.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* COO Sandberg says Facebook takes responsibility -Bild (Adds comments from Facebook COO Sandberg)
* Mercedes overtakes Audi to become top premium seller (Adds ACEA quote)
TEL AVIV, Jan 17 The partners involved in Israel's giant Leviathan natural gas field said on Tuesday they have entered talks to supply 14.8 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas over 17 years to Edeltech, an Israeli private power provider.