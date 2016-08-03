版本:
2016年 8月 4日

BRIEF-Nike to transition out of making golf equipment

Aug 3 Nike Inc

* Nike golf will transition out of equipment - including clubs, balls and bags

* "Will accelerate innovation in its golf footwear and apparel business and will partner with more of world's best golfers" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

