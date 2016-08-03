BRIEF-Mueller Water Products Q3 EPS $0.09

UPDATE 1-Facebook moves to head off tougher regulation in Germany
* COO Sandberg says Facebook takes responsibility -Bild (Adds comments from Facebook COO Sandberg)
Aug 3 Mueller Water Products Inc
* Qtrly net sales increased 3.0 percent to $310.1 million from $301.0 million in prior year period
* Other charges in 2016 q3 were mostly related to an idle foundry property.
* Expect that future expenses related to idle foundry property will be immaterial.
* On track to meet our overall full-year earnings expectations for mueller water products
* Mueller water products inc qtrly earnings per share $0.09
* Q3 revenue view $316.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.17, revenue view $316.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mercedes overtakes Audi to become top premium seller (Adds ACEA quote)
TEL AVIV, Jan 17 The partners involved in Israel's giant Leviathan natural gas field said on Tuesday they have entered talks to supply 14.8 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas over 17 years to Edeltech, an Israeli private power provider.