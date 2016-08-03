BRIEF-Plains All, Phillips 66 partners announce stack pipeline JV

UPDATE 1-Facebook moves to head off tougher regulation in Germany
* COO Sandberg says Facebook takes responsibility -Bild (Adds comments from Facebook COO Sandberg)
Aug 3 Plains All American Pipeline Lp
* Plains all american pipeline and phillips 66 partners announce stack pipeline joint venture and expansion plans
* Stack pipeline, initial expansion supported by multiple long-term contracts as well as legacy production gathered by existing plains crude oil pipelines
* Under jv agreement, plains contributed an existing terminal located at cashion, okla.
* Plains all american pipeline lp says jv plans to invest an estimated $15 million to expand stack pipeline by constructing a truck station at highway 33
* Phillips 66 partners contributed $50 million cash, will be distributed to plains, exchange for a 50 percent interest in jv Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mercedes overtakes Audi to become top premium seller (Adds ACEA quote)
TEL AVIV, Jan 17 The partners involved in Israel's giant Leviathan natural gas field said on Tuesday they have entered talks to supply 14.8 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas over 17 years to Edeltech, an Israeli private power provider.