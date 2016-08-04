版本:
2016年 8月 4日

BRIEF-First Hawaiian prices IPO at $23 per share

Aug 3 First Hawaiian Inc

* First Hawaiian Inc announces pricing of initial public offering

* Pricing of initial public offering of 21.09 million shares of its common stock at public offering price of $23.00 per share

