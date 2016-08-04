BRIEF-Antrim Energy says it would seek approval to voluntarily dissolve corporation

Aug 4 Antrim Energy Inc

* Dissolution is conditional on aim cancellation resolution being approved by shareholders

* Antrim energy inc. Announces annual and special meeting of shareholders and plans to seek approval to voluntarily dissolve corporation

* Will hold annual and special meeting where shareholders will be asked to consider special resolution authorizing voluntary dissolution of co

* After liquidation will distribute to shareholders an estimated c$0.05 per common share in cash distribution