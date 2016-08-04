版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 13:09 BJT

BRIEF-Valiant Holding increases H1 profit by 6.5 pct to CHF 51.7 mln

Aug 4 Valiant Holding AG :

* Increases H1 profit by 6.5 percent to 51.7 million Swiss francs ($53.17 million)

* H1 net interest income up 2.5 percent at 143.2 million Swiss francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9724 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

