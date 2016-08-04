版本:
BRIEF-RSA CEO says sees modest top line growth in 2017

Aug 4 RSA Insurance Group Plc CEO tells Reuters:

* Would be disappointed if no top line growth next year but expects it to be modest

* Trends seen in h1 have continued into Q3, July was "fine"

* Not currently interested in making acquisitions

* Solvency II model is performing well, no changes planned Further company coverage: (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)

