瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 15:30 BJT

BRIEF-Swiss Finance & Property Investment expects H1 net result about 57 pct

Aug 4 Swiss Finance & Property Investment AG :

* Expects about 57 percent higher net result for H1 of about 10.5 million Swiss francs ($10.79 million) Source text - bit.ly/2aQia5p Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9728 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

