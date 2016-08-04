BRIEF-Ball Q2 EPS $2.54

Aug 4 Ball Corp
* Q2 earnings per share $2.54
* Estimate is for full-year 2017 free cash flow to be in
range of $750 million to $850 million
* Aerospace contracted backlog exceeds $1 billion at end of
q2
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.99, revenue view $2.17
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Plan to repurchase shares as soon as targeted capital
structure is in range of 3.0 to 3.5 times net debt to comparable
ebitda
* Comparable earnings per diluted share for q2 $1.05
* Qtrly net sales $2,030 million versus $2,172 million
* Though not precluded from repurchasing shares in near
term, current plan is to reduce leverage as quickly as possible,
continue dividend
* See path to doubling ball's long-term goal of 10 to 15
percent comparable diluted earnings per share growth over each
of next three years
