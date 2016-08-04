BRIEF-Hill-Rom reports Q3 adjusted EPS $0.81

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Hill-Rom Holdings Inc
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.81
* Q3 earnings per share $0.68
* Q3 revenue rose 38 percent to $655 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.76, revenue view $646.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 revenue about $2.65 billion
* Company raises 2016 full-year adjusted earnings guidance to $3.32 to $3.34 per diluted share
* Sees Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.12 to $1.14
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $695 million to $705 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.13, revenue view $710.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.27, revenue view $2.65 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer