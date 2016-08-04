版本:
BRIEF-Banc of California files to offer stock, other securities

Aug 4 Banc Of California Inc

* Mixed shelf offering size not disclosed - sec filing Source text for filing: [ID:bit.ly/2b55oNj] Further company coverage:

