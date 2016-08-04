版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 19:05 BJT

BRIEF-Goldfield Corp qtrly earnings per share $0.15

Aug 4 Goldfield Corp :

* Total backlog was $163.9 million as of June 30, 2016, compared to $218.2 million as of June 30, 2015

* Goldfield Corp qtrly total revenue $32.3 million versus $33.5 million

* Goldfield Corp qtrly earnings per share $0.15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐