BRIEF-Goldfield Corp qtrly earnings per share $0.15

Aug 4 Goldfield Corp :

* Total backlog was $163.9 million as of June 30, 2016, compared to $218.2 million as of June 30, 2015

* Goldfield Corp qtrly total revenue $32.3 million versus $33.5 million

* Goldfield Corp qtrly earnings per share $0.15