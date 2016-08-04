BRIEF-Goldfield Corp qtrly earnings per share $0.15

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Goldfield Corp :
* Total backlog was $163.9 million as of June 30, 2016, compared to $218.2 million as of June 30, 2015
* Goldfield Corp qtrly total revenue $32.3 million versus $33.5 million
* Goldfield Corp qtrly earnings per share $0.15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer