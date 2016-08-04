版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 19:03 BJT

BRIEF-Stantec quarterly earnings per share c$0.20

Aug 4 Stantec Inc

* Quarterly earnings per share c$0.20

* Quarterly adjusted diluted earnings per share c$0.37

* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.46, revenue view c$770.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarterly gross revenue c$1,046.6 million versus c$710.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

