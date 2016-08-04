BRIEF-Stantec quarterly earnings per share c$0.20

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Stantec Inc
* Quarterly earnings per share c$0.20
* Quarterly adjusted diluted earnings per share c$0.37
* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.46, revenue view c$770.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quarterly gross revenue c$1,046.6 million versus c$710.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer