2016年 8月 4日

BRIEF-ENGlobal Q2 net loss per diluted share $0.06

Aug 4 ENGlobal Corp :

* Qtrly revenue decreased $7.3 million to $13.8 million

* Q2 net loss per diluted share $0.06

* Challenged by significant decline in oil and gas prices and resulting drop in clients' activities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

