BRIEF-Americas Petrogas changes name to GrowMax Resources Corp

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Americas Petrogas Inc :
* Americas Petrogas announces name change to Growmax Resources Corp
* Co's common shares will trade on TSX venture exchange under new trading symbol: GRO
* Says Expects Common Shares Will Commence Trading On Tsx-V under new name and "GRO" trading symbol on or about august 9, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer