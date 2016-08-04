版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四

BRIEF-Ciber Inc, on June 29, erroneously initiated payments to CEO, CFO

Aug 4 Ciber Inc :

* Audit committee is reviewing circumstances that gave rise to "control deficiencies that led to such erroneous bonus payments" - sec filing

* On June 29, 2016, company erroneously initiated payment of $760,000 and $100,000, respectively, to CEO, CFO Source text: bit.ly/2b54wZl Further company coverage:

