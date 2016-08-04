BRIEF-Ciber Inc, on June 29, erroneously initiated payments to CEO, CFO

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Ciber Inc :
* Audit committee is reviewing circumstances that gave rise to "control deficiencies that led to such erroneous bonus payments" - sec filing
* On June 29, 2016, company erroneously initiated payment of $760,000 and $100,000, respectively, to CEO, CFO Source text: bit.ly/2b54wZl Further company coverage:
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer