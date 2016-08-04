版本:
BRIEF-Revolution Lighting Technologies expects to be cash flow positive in H2 016

Aug 4 Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc Says Reaffirms Full Year 2016 Revenue Guidance Of $180

* Q3 2016 revenue guidance of $50-52 million

* Revenues of $43.1 million for q2 2016, an increase of 58%

* Reaffirms Full Year 2016 Revenue Guidance Of $180 mln-$190 mln range

* Basic and diluted loss per share attributable to common stockholders was $0.06 for quarter ended june 30, 2016

* Expects to be cash flow positive in second half of 2016. Further company coverage:

