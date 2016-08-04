BRIEF-Revolution Lighting Technologies expects to be cash flow positive in H2 016

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc Says Reaffirms Full Year 2016 Revenue Guidance Of $180
* Q3 2016 revenue guidance of $50-52 million
* Revenues of $43.1 million for q2 2016, an increase of 58%
* Reaffirms Full Year 2016 Revenue Guidance Of $180 mln-$190 mln range
* Basic and diluted loss per share attributable to common stockholders was $0.06 for quarter ended june 30, 2016
* Expects to be cash flow positive in second half of 2016. Further company coverage:
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer