BRIEF-VWR Corp quarterly diluted EPS of $0.32

Aug 4 Vwr Corp

* Quarterly diluted EPS of $0.32

* quarterly adjusted EPS of $0.42

* Says Q2 net sales of $1.15 billion, Up 6.3 percent year over-year

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

