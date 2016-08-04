版本:
BRIEF-Dawson Geophysical Q2 loss per share $0.54

Aug 4 Dawson Geophysical Co

* Q2 loss per share $0.54

* Q2 revenue $28.09 million versus $43.34 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

