BRIEF-Talen Energy sees 2016 adj EBITDA projection affirmed at $655-$855 mln

Aug 4 Talen Energy Corp

* Sees 2016 adjusted EBITDA projection affirmed at $655 million to $855 million

* Natural gas co-firing projects for about 3,000 megawatts of coal-fired capacity on schedule for expected completion in 2016 at Brunner Island plant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

