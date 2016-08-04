版本:
BRIEF-Amphastar buys International Medication Systems(UK)for $7.7 mln

Aug 4 Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Purchases International Medication Systems (UK) Limited from UCB Pharma GMBH

* Deal for $7.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

