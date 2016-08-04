版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 20:07 BJT

BRIEF-Adamis Pharmaceuticals files for stock shelf up to $17.5 mln

Aug 4 Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp :

* Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp files for stock shelf of up to $17.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

