版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 18:39 BJT

BRIEF-Ares Commercial Real Estate reported Q2 EPS $0.31

Aug 4 Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp

* Q2 net income of $8.7 million or $0.31 per diluted common share

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐