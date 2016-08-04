版本:
BRIEF-Ocwen Financial announces pricing of $500 mln OMART Servicing advance securitization

Aug 4 Ocwen Financial Corp

* Announces pricing of $500 million OMART Servicing advance securitization Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

