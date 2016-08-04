BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International announces adoption of share repurchase authorization

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Restaurant Brands International Inc
* Announces adoption of share repurchase authorization and commencement of normal course issuer bid
* Board approved share repurchase pursuant to which co may purchase up to U.S. $300 million of common shares over next 5 years
* Repurchases under repurchase authorization will be funded using RBI's cash resources Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer