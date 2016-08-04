版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 19:10 BJT

BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International announces adoption of share repurchase authorization

Aug 4 Restaurant Brands International Inc

* Announces adoption of share repurchase authorization and commencement of normal course issuer bid

* Board approved share repurchase pursuant to which co may purchase up to U.S. $300 million of common shares over next 5 years

* Repurchases under repurchase authorization will be funded using RBI's cash resources Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

