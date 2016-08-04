BRIEF-Abeona Therapeutics gets European regulatory approval for early stage gene therapy clinical study

BRIEF-Vanco-Stock buys 6.7 mln shares of Montana Exploration
* Vanco-Stock Ltd. acquires common shares of Montana Exploration Corp
Aug 4 Abeona Therapeutics Inc
* Abeona therapeutics announces european regulatory approval for phase 1/2 gene therapy clinical study for patients with sanfilippo syndrome type a (mps iiia) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* IAMGOLD exceeds production target and expects to achieve cost guidance for 2016; planned production to increase in 2017 with lower all-in sustaining costs
* Baidu appoints dr. Qi Lu as group president and chief operating officer