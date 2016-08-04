版本:
BRIEF-Abeona Therapeutics gets European regulatory approval for early stage gene therapy clinical study

Aug 4 Abeona Therapeutics Inc

* Abeona therapeutics announces european regulatory approval for phase 1/2 gene therapy clinical study for patients with sanfilippo syndrome type a (mps iiia) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

