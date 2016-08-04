版本:
中国
2016年 8月 4日

BRIEF-Coro signs LOI to buy SXEW Processing Plant

Aug 4 Coro Mining Corp :

* Coro signs letter of intent to acquire SXEW processing plant for Marimaca project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

