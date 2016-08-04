版本:
BRIEF-Papa John's renews partnership as official pizza sponsor of NFL and Super Bowl

Aug 4 Papa John's International Inc :

* Papa John's renews partnership deal as official pizza sponsor of NFL and Super Bowl Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

